Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abigail McGee!

Abigail is a senior at Thompson High School with a 4.91 GPA. She is SGA President, President of the THS Ambassadors, Founder of THS STEM Girls and is a Peer Helper. In addition, she volunteers with the Alabaster Teen Council and the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee. Her hard work ethic and perseverance show in all that she does.

Abigail, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.