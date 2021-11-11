LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising Star: Abigail McGee

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Abigail McGee!

Abigail is a senior at Thompson High School with a 4.91 GPA. She is SGA President, President of the THS Ambassadors, Founder of THS STEM Girls and is a Peer Helper. In addition, she volunteers with the Alabaster Teen Council and the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee. Her hard work ethic and perseverance show in all that she does.

Abigail, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl, accused of smuggling drug into jail
Job scheme
Gadsden woman warns others about job scam
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby SOURCE: UAB Hospital
‘Curtis was a fighter’: UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby
Garrett Walker
Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death
Shooting investigation
9-year-old girl shot in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, ‘doing much better’

Latest News

Source: WBRC
Rising Star: Abigail McGee
Women’s Summit Q&A with Sarah Verser
Source: City of Hoover
Hoover holds meeting to release results of drainage study
Roadblock for new Woodlawn stadium
Woodlawn High may wait longer for new stadium; school board hoping to dodge inflation