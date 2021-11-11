Precautions to keep your child safe around cars

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Kids and Car Safety, more than 100 children have been injured or killed across the country after being hit by a car. The advocacy group said it is a national nonprofit child safety organization devoted solely to preventing injuries and death to children from vehicle-related incidents. Director Amber Rollins said there are plenty of preventative measures to avoid tragedies like these.

Rollins recommended investing in a back up camera for your car. The software is a available in all car models made in 2018 or later, something she said they spent decades fighting for. She also advised whenever someone is leaving or entering your home to be sure your child is being supervised by an adult. According to her, about 75% of cases where children are ran over involve a parent or a direct relative.

There are safety measures like door knob covers and door alarms that can prevent young children from leaving the house. She said there could never be too many ways to offer protection.

Young children move fast and sometimes drivers can’t see them. Every year, thousands of children are killed or seriously injured because a driver backing up didn’t see them. A back over incident typically takes place when a car is backing out of a driveway or parking space.

“Toddlers literally do not have the cognitive ability to understand danger. So they truly believe if they see the car, the person driving can see them. That’s not the case. So we need to talk to our toddlers. Even if you believe they can’t understand it. I tell my son, he’s four years old, everyday we talk about ‘The driver can’t see you,’” Rollins said.

Rollins also recommended picking your child up or holding their hands when when you’re in parking lots or crossing the street. She says using a stroller or a shopping cart is always a great idea.

For more information on Kids and Cars, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.