Person in custody following road rage incident in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police Officers said a person is in custody following a road rage incident Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

It happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Vestavia Hills Police Officers responded to a road rage incident in the area of Highway 31 and Massey Road.

Upon investigation, officers determined gunshots had been fired at a vehicle during the incident. No one was injured.

Vestavia Police said they can’t release the name of the person in custody until warrants are obtained.

