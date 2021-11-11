LawCall
Person in custody following road rage incident in Vestavia Hills

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police Officers said a person is in custody following a road rage incident Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

It happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Vestavia Hills Police Officers responded to a road rage incident in the area of Highway 31 and Massey Road.

Upon investigation, officers determined gunshots had been fired at a vehicle during the incident. No one was injured.

Vestavia Police said they can’t release the name of the person in custody until warrants are obtained.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

