Mild temperatures, increasing cloud cover, and incoming rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Veteran’s Day 2021 with mostly cloudy skies. An approaching cold front is expected to bring more clouds our way and eventually rainfall later this morning.

Our temperatures this morning are mild. Normal lows for this time of the year are in the mid-40s, and while a few places begin the morning close to that, most areas are in the 50s to even low 60s.

While AccuTrack radar shows a dry sweep for us early this morning, as we look off to our west we can see rain moving into west Misssissippi. So, we are next!

The Next 24 Hours shows rain moving into Marion, and Lamar counties around 10am.

At Noon today areas just west of I-65 could see rain, with some isolated heavy downpours.

We could see a few thunderstorms out there today, but severe storms are not anticipated at this time.

The main band of showers is expected to move through the heart of our area in the early afternoon hours…then migrating to the east. Winds associated with this front will likely average around 10-15 miles per hour—out of the south this morning—and becoming westerly this afternoon.

By 7pm the rain should be out of our area and moving into Georgia, and by 10 pm we could again see mostly clear skies.

If you’re planning on attending the Veteran’s Day parade in downtown Birmingham at 1:30 pm, take your rain gear with you.

We could see a few clouds out there early tomorrow morning, but look for clearing skies during the day and cooler temps.

If you’re headed to Springville for Homestead Hollow tomorrow, you may want to take a light jacket or sweater, with morning temps in the 50s and highs into the low to mid 60s.

This weekend is forecast to bring even cooler temps. If you’re going to the Alabama vs New Mexico State game at Bryant Denny stadium expect temps in the low 50s, with sunny skies.

And if you’re headed to Jordan Hare to watch the Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State, look for temps in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies.

Sunday morning’s temps could really get our attention, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Many places in our area could drop below the freezing point.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows temps gradually warming as we head into our new workweek.

I hope you’re able to say thank you to one of our many veteran’s today. For me, one person I’ll be thanking will be my dad.

