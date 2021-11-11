Hoover holds meeting to release results of drainage study

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover will hold a public meeting on Thursday November 18 to release the findings of a drainage study done in the Green Valley and Bluff Park communities.

The study was conducted by Schoel Engineering and was initiated after historic flooding in October resulted in property damage for many residents and even loss of life.

The city held an emergency meeting days after the historic rainfall and has since approved resolutions to move forward with repairs but some residents continue to express frustration.

According to the city, the study will determine what public or private drainage improvements need to be made.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall located at 100 Municipal Lane Hoover, AL 35216.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.