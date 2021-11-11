LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover holds meeting to release results of drainage study

Source: City of Hoover
Source: City of Hoover
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover will hold a public meeting on Thursday November 18 to release the findings of a drainage study done in the Green Valley and Bluff Park communities.

The study was conducted by Schoel Engineering and was initiated after historic flooding in October resulted in property damage for many residents and even loss of life.

The city held an emergency meeting days after the historic rainfall and has since approved resolutions to move forward with repairs but some residents continue to express frustration.

According to the city, the study will determine what public or private drainage improvements need to be made.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall located at 100 Municipal Lane   Hoover, AL  35216.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl, accused of smuggling drug into jail
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby SOURCE: UAB Hospital
‘Curtis was a fighter’: UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby
Job scheme
Gadsden woman warns others about job scam
Shooting investigation
9-year-old girl shot in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, ‘doing much better’
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Roadblock for new Woodlawn stadium
Woodlawn High may wait longer for new stadium; school board hoping to dodge inflation
Precautions to keep your child safe around cars
Precautions to keep your child safe around cars
The Birmingham Water Works is proposing a 3.9% percent rate increase for 2022 which will add...
Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase
The system, created in 1996, has led to the safe return of more than 1,000 children.
What criteria justifies an Amber Alert?