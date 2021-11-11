Helping children exposed to gun violence trauma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Far too often, children are not enjoying their lives. A few are coping with being innocent victims in gun violence. The latest was a nine-year-old girl shot in Birmingham on Wednesday. Children are not expected to deal with being caught up in gunfire after school, but we are seeing far too much of this happening in Birmingham and across Alabama.

Birmingham Police officers were called to 44th Place North on Wednesday, where they found the nine-year-old girl in the backseat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Two men were firing guns and the girl was caught in the middle. Dr. Dan Marullo, a pediatric psychologist at Children’s of Alabama, says this is growing problem.

To deal with this trauma, parents need to pay close attention to their children by looking for changes in behavior. Are they not sleeping or sleeping too much? Are they are irritable? Do they hesitate to go outside or even go to school?

Communication is the key. Talk with your child before gun violence erupts to be sure they are aware of such violent acts, and don’t be afraid to discuss this tough subject.

“They still have those fears that it could happen. Have those conversations. Really listening to what the child’s concerns are, what they are afraid of, and even doing some reality checking,” said Dr. Marullo. “‘This is what we are doing to keep you and your friends safe. Here what the school is doing, here is what I’m doing as your parent.’ That kind of thing.”

If these behaviors persist, don’t hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional for help, especially if your child starts to do things such as cause self-harm. Don’t be afraid to talk about this. Kids are smart. They see things and read about this type of violence.

