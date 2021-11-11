Healthcare heroes at Brookwood Baptist, also veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Veterans Day, Brookwood Baptist Health celebrated and thanked some of their frontline heroes, who are also veterans.

Vandalyn McGrue, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, was a Captain in the Air Force. She served four years.

Deron McDaniel, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, was in USMC, Army for 18 years.

Colin Weaver, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, was in the Army for three years.

From Brookwood Baptist: During these unprecedented times, we are excited to celebrate our healthcare heroes who are also veterans. We are so grateful for their willingness to serve.

