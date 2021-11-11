LawCall
Healthcare heroes at Brookwood Baptist, also veterans

Called to serve
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Veterans Day, Brookwood Baptist Health celebrated and thanked some of their frontline heroes, who are also veterans.

Veterans and Healthcare Heroes
Vandalyn McGrue, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, was a Captain in the Air Force. She served four years.

Veterans and Healthcare Heroes
Deron McDaniel, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, was in USMC, Army for 18 years.

Veterans and Healthcare Heroes
Colin Weaver, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, was in the Army for three years.

From Brookwood Baptist: During these unprecedented times, we are excited to celebrate our healthcare heroes who are also veterans. We are so grateful for their willingness to serve.

