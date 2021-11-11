LawCall
Drive-Thru vaccinations for five to 11 year old’s

The Hoover Met opened for drive-thru vaccinations for children five to 11 years old on Thursday.
By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Met opened for drive-thru vaccinations for children five to 11 years old on Thursday. UAB is running this clinic and UAB Injection Clinic locations for kids to get shots. Some of the children gave their first Pfizer vaccine shot high marks.

Parents brought their children to the Hoover Met when it opened at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Appointments are encouraged for this clinic. Those under 19 must have a parent or guardian. The Hoover Met will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. This week, Alabama received it’s first supply of the Pfizer vaccine for children, which was around 28,000 doses. The state is expected to get about 140,000 doses.

The children that finally got the shots tell WBRC they were glad to get it, and that it didn’t hurt that bad. The youngsters say they were looking to get protection against COVID-19.

“I’m still going to wear my mask and I’ve been at school for a while now and sometimes wearing my mask is a little bit harder. It’s just hard,” said eight-year-old Ramey Payne.

Two brothers said the shots were not that bad.

“It didn’t hurt at all,” ten-year-old Bennett DeMoss said

“I didn’t feel it at all. They put it against my skin,” said seven-year-old Rowan DeMoss.

Their father works at UAB as a Clinical Services Vice President. “I think it’s important all of our kids get vaccinated. Not only to protect themselves and protect their health but to protect the community,” Jordan DeMoss said.

This group of kids and parents are encouraging others to do same. They all said the vaccine is safe and effective, and that it’s a big step to getting back to normal.

UAB vaccinated 58 pediatric cases and 360 adults at the Hoover Met.

