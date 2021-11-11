City of Tuscaloosa holds Veteran’s Day ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The 11th hour, the 11th day and the 11th month; it was at that hour and on that day in 1918 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Armistice agreement ending World War One. On Thursday in Tuscaloosa, they honored all those who served in the military.

At Veterans Memorial Park, they remembered. They honored the sacrifices of soldiers like Robert McFerrin whose name is inscribed on the wall, a three time Purple Heart recipient who saw things no one should ever see or experience. McFerrin fought in Vietnam.

“I got an AK-47 to the right side of my head. I still have the bullet. The priest was giving me my last rites. It was unbelievable,” said McFerrin.

“Oh, it was an honor to be in the audience,” said Woody Washington.

Woody Washington served in Vietnam, too. He says he has no regrets.

“This why we have such a country we have today because of the beliefs we have in freedom,” Washington said.

Sgt. Major Michael Grinston drove home what it means to be a veteran and put it all on the line. Grinston was the featured speaker of the program.

“This day belongs to them,” Grinston told a well-attended crowd.

Tuscaloosa Veteran's Day Ceremony (WBRC)

While Robert McFerrin and Woody Washington reflected on their respective military career, there is an interesting fact about Veterans Day. Famed World War Two General George Patton was born on this date more than 100 years ago.

Back at the wall, Robert McFerrin has always wondered why he survived and why so many of his friends never made it home.

“The Lord has a reason,” he said.

Still, like a true patriot, McFerrin, much like Woody Washington, would do it all over again.

The Hillcrest High School ROTC color guard started the Veterans Day program.

