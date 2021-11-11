Cahaba Brewing Co. doing more than raising a glass for Veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Brewing Co. wanted to raise a glass to our veterans by crafting a beer that gives back.

The brewery debuted their Veterans IPA Thursday on Veterans Day.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer goes toward K9s for Warriors, a charity providing service dogs to veterans for free.

Jake Hill with Cahaba Brewing said this is a way for the brewery to support those, who support everyone.

“I think being able to give something back to veterans on their day is just a wonderful thing,” Hill said.

Cahaba partnered with Yakima Chief Hops to create this Birmingham brew. And by the way, Sam, who was in charge of making this year’s batch is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

So head out to Cahaba’s tap room, grab an IPA, and support our veterans.

They’ll continue to donate to K9s for Warriors until the tap runs dry.

