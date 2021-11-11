LawCall
Cahaba Brewing Co. doing more than raising a glass for Veterans

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Brewing Co. wanted to raise a glass to our veterans by crafting a beer that gives back.

The brewery debuted their Veterans IPA Thursday on Veterans Day.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer goes toward K9s for Warriors, a charity providing service dogs to veterans for free.

Jake Hill with Cahaba Brewing said this is a way for the brewery to support those, who support everyone.

“I think being able to give something back to veterans on their day is just a wonderful thing,” Hill said.

Cahaba partnered with Yakima Chief Hops to create this Birmingham brew. And by the way, Sam, who was in charge of making this year’s batch is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

So head out to Cahaba’s tap room, grab an IPA, and support our veterans.

They’ll continue to donate to K9s for Warriors until the tap runs dry.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

