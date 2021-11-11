LawCall
Birmingham Police searching for 63-year-old woman missing since May

Carolyn Cobb(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are looking for a 63-year-old woman who has been missing since May 2021.

Officers said Carolyn Cobb, 63, of Birmingham, was last seen on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Investigators said Cobb does not suffer from any known health issues. Her family believes she was last in the Tarrant area, but she is known to frequent 750 McMillon Avenue Southwest.


If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carolyn Cobb please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

