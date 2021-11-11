Birmingham Housing Authority says new security upgrades are helping police investigations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nine-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham’s Kingston community, now called the Rev. Dr. Morrell Todd homes.

Authorities said they found the child in the back seat of a car and rushed her to Children’s of Alabama. Police have detained one person for questioning but no arrests have been announced yet.

Authorities believe this little girl was caught in the cross after two men started shooting at each other.

President of the Birmingham Housing Authority, David Northern Sr. said security upgrades were added at this property in the last month. They installed new street lights, license plate readers, more frequent police patrols, and new cameras.

Northern said the new cameras are paying off and that Birmingham Police are using data from the cameras in the investigation. Police say they are also using their Real Time Crime Center for more data.

“No matter what we do, if the citizens in our communities overall and in the city overall don’t make a decision to stop and lay these guns down, no matter what we do, this will still continue to happen,” Northern said.

More upgrades and changes could be coming to this housing community. Northern said it is one of the largest, with more than 400 units.

“Overall, I believe kids are safe,” Northern said. “We are going to do everything we can to improve the safety for all our clients. This is one of those sites that we have on a chopping block in a sense of coming down, increasing the density, to make it overall better.”

