BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say a firefighter has been injured at Station One.

Capt. Bryan Harrell tells WBRC that the firefighter’s injuries are not life-threatening. So far, no word on how the firefighter was hurt.

The safety officer is currently investigating.

