Birmingham Business Alliance launching advisory program for small businesses

The Birmingham Business Alliance is looking for 20 small local businesses to be a part of a new advisory program.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Business Alliance is looking for 20 small local businesses to be a part of a new advisory program.

The Alliance is partnering with Prosper and Interise to launch this program. Privately owned companies that are headquartered in Jefferson County that employ two to ten people, and generate $100,000 to $999,999 in revenue can apply for the first cohort of Supplier Scale. The Alliance’s small business team, local partners and business experts will lead the program.

The program will begin in January. Applications to join Supplier Scale are open until December 1st.

Birmingham Business Alliance launches advisory program for small businesses(Birmingham Business Alliance)

