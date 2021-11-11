LawCall
Big fire at scrap pile in Blount County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A huge fire started at a scrap pile at Cross Metals on Highway 75 in Remlap Thursday morning.

The fire started before 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters set up a water shuttle due to the lack of hydrants in the area. Crews said buildings were in danger at one time, but the fire is now under control.

Fire at Cross Recycling in Blount Co.
Fire at Cross Recycling in Blount Co.(James Nicholas)
Fire at Cross Recycling in Blount Co.
Fire at Cross Recycling in Blount Co.

Remlap FD in Command with mutual aid from Pine Mountain FD, Locust Fork FD, Cleveland FD, Straight Mountain FD, Palmerdale FD, Blount County EMA, Blount EMS all responded.

