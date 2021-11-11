Big fire at scrap pile in Blount County

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A huge fire started at a scrap pile at Cross Metals on Highway 75 in Remlap Thursday morning.

The fire started before 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters set up a water shuttle due to the lack of hydrants in the area. Crews said buildings were in danger at one time, but the fire is now under control.

Fire at Cross Recycling in Blount Co. (James Nicholas)

Remlap FD in Command with mutual aid from Pine Mountain FD, Locust Fork FD, Cleveland FD, Straight Mountain FD, Palmerdale FD, Blount County EMA, Blount EMS all responded.

