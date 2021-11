TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews investigated a wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-20/59 just north of the Buttermilk Road exit.

Wreck involving multiple vehicles on 20-59 just north of the Buttermilk Road exit. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uygEDnxyZt — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) November 10, 2021

The accident blocked all lanes. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

No word on injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.