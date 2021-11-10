LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

WARNING: GRAPHIC - Man wanted for shooting dog in the neck with crossbow

Woods
Woods(Walker County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a man has is wanted for cruelty to a dog 1st degree.

Deputies said Ralph Lynn Woods has an arrest warrant out for him for shooting a dog in the neck with a crossbow.

They made a post via Facebook on Tuesday night with a very graphic photo of the dog, here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Job scheme
Gadsden woman warns others about job scam
Job scheme
Job interview scheme
Difficulty searching river
UA student folo angle 2
Rainbow city gets 40k grant
Rainbow City PD gets $40K homeland security grant