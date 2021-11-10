Tuscaloosa Police investigating overnight vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Police say they are investigating after a number of cars were broken into at apartment complexes in the city.

Police say they’ve received reports of at least four break-ins in the parking deck of a complex in the 2300 block of Jack Warner Parkway, six break-ins in the 400 block of 16th Street East and 17th Street East, and eight break-ins at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rice Mine Road North.

While police say unlocked cars are usually targeted, investigators say car windows were broken in these cases.

Investigators believe the break-ins happened early Wednesday morning. They are asking people who live in the area and have a home surveillance camera to review footage between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. If you have any information on these break-ins, you’re asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 205-248-4520.

