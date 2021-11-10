LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rainbow City PD gets $40K homeland security grant

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rainbow City Police Department is a recipient of the 2021 Department of Homeland Security and they’ve been awarded $40,873.00 under the grant program.

The department plans to use the money to buy traffic barriers, a drone, and a mobile security trailer.

These items were awarded for Soft Target Protection and/or crowded places protection – specifically three schools (1,800 students total) and a retirement community.

“The large events that they have, we don’t have enough officers to cover as many people that show up,” said Captain Scott Holderfiled. “So this will help us keep an eye on everything from a remote location. We can use it for that and things going on within the city. If we have crime areas or things like that.”

The surveillance trailer gives the advantage of real time monitoring using multiple mast mounted camera pods on a mobile trailer and the traffic barriers will assist with crowd control.

The grant application was submitted and reviewed by the Etowah County Department of Homeland Security, the EMA, and a peer review panel. They say the entire process took about two months to complete.

The mayor’s office assisted with writing the grant proposal. Karen Frost, the mayors assistant says the process was pretty simple.

“We just had to write our budget out for that. We had to write why we needed it and how we would use the equipment once we got it,” says Frost. “We purchase our equipment and they pay us as we go.”

This new equipment will not only benefit Rainbow City, but also other cities in Etowah County.

“We can benefit our city, our citizens, even surrounding cities if they need our assistance we’ll have things that we can use, the tools,” says Capt. Holderfield. “We want to give the community a sense of security. That they can come to our parks, come to our events and feel safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Alabama remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
Representative Terri Sewell hosted the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair at the Bessemer Civic...
Jobseekers had plenty of options at the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair
B'ham Promise $1.8 million grant
Birmingham Promise receives big donation to help expand program
A local mom and her kids are sharing their experience with participating in Pfizer’s vaccine...
Alabama mom and her kids share their experience with Pfizer’s vaccine trial