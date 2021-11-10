Rainbow City PD gets $40K homeland security grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rainbow City Police Department is a recipient of the 2021 Department of Homeland Security and they’ve been awarded $40,873.00 under the grant program.

The department plans to use the money to buy traffic barriers, a drone, and a mobile security trailer.

These items were awarded for Soft Target Protection and/or crowded places protection – specifically three schools (1,800 students total) and a retirement community.

“The large events that they have, we don’t have enough officers to cover as many people that show up,” said Captain Scott Holderfiled. “So this will help us keep an eye on everything from a remote location. We can use it for that and things going on within the city. If we have crime areas or things like that.”

The surveillance trailer gives the advantage of real time monitoring using multiple mast mounted camera pods on a mobile trailer and the traffic barriers will assist with crowd control.

The grant application was submitted and reviewed by the Etowah County Department of Homeland Security, the EMA, and a peer review panel. They say the entire process took about two months to complete.

The mayor’s office assisted with writing the grant proposal. Karen Frost, the mayors assistant says the process was pretty simple.

“We just had to write our budget out for that. We had to write why we needed it and how we would use the equipment once we got it,” says Frost. “We purchase our equipment and they pay us as we go.”

This new equipment will not only benefit Rainbow City, but also other cities in Etowah County.

“We can benefit our city, our citizens, even surrounding cities if they need our assistance we’ll have things that we can use, the tools,” says Capt. Holderfield. “We want to give the community a sense of security. That they can come to our parks, come to our events and feel safe.”

