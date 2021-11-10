LawCall
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing east Alabama boater has ended with the recovery of his body, according to law enforcement.

Capt. Jerry Sewell, who oversees the Alexander City Fire Department Dive Team, confirmed the recovery Wednesday of Roger Milby’s body from Lake Martin.

Milby, 58, of Opelika, was reported missing by his wife to the Alex City Police Department on Tuesday. The man’s boat was found adrift just north of Camp ASCCA. A search by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division and other agencies was launched.

Sewell said Milby’s body was found Wednesday morning but could not provide the specific time or location from where it was found.

Sewell said ALEA, Alex City Police, and Alex City Rescue Squad were involved in the recovery efforts.

No other information was immediately available.

