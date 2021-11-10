Man arrested for attempted murder following Bibb Co. officer-involved shooting

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved an officer with the Centreville Police Department.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Department of Human Resources located in Centreville on Monday, Nov. 8.

Police say the suspect, identified as 71-year-old James Stemple of Woodstock, was arrested for second-degree assault and attempted murder at the scene of the incident.

Neither Stemple nor the officer involved were injured as a result of the officer discharging his weapon, according to polie.

Authorities continue to investigate.

