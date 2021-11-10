Lamar Co. man arrested on sexual abuse charges involving a minor

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Lamar Co. man has been arrested and charged for sexual abuse of a person under the age of 17.

32-year-old Kyle Wesley Williams is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and production of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person younger than 17 involved in obscene acts.

Officials believe Williams subjected a minor child to sexual contact in addition to photographing the child.

He is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail with bond set at $350,000.

