LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lamar Co. man arrested on sexual abuse charges involving a minor

32-year-old Kyle Wesley Williams
32-year-old Kyle Wesley Williams(e 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Lamar Co. man has been arrested and charged for sexual abuse of a person under the age of 17.

32-year-old Kyle Wesley Williams is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and production of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person younger than 17 involved in obscene acts.

Officials believe Williams subjected a minor child to sexual contact in addition to photographing the child.

He is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail with bond set at $350,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.
DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.

Latest News

Wade Allen Waldrop
Cullman Co. judge sentences convicted child rapist to 119 years in prison
Man arrested for attempted murder following Bibb Co. officer-involved shooting
A Hoover resident came forward to report some property and cash had been stolen from the home....
Couple working as caregivers in Hoover arrested
Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022
First Alert Weather Team releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook