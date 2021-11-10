Jobseekers had plenty of options at the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair

BESSMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Representative Terri Sewell hosted the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair at the Bessemer Civic Center Tuesday.

More than 50 employers and about a dozen industries were represented at the job fair and more than 400 applicants came out hoping to make a great first impression.

“Right now, I’m just trying to seek a career job. I really like to work, and I just feel like I need to just open up my path and be a better person than I am,” said Jordan Kidd.

Dressed to impress and armed with a positive attitude, Kidd said he’s ready to work.

“I’m always looking to improve my situation by any means necessary, you know, by getting a job, and trying to get out here, and try to build myself, and build a career, and build a foundation that’s always the best thing,” Kidd said.

Kidd was among the more than 400 people looking to change jobs or join the workforce and they had plenty of options.

“The opportunity to have under one roof, 50 employers, actually over 50 employers, we had some employers who came today, and the opportunity to ask questions, to get answers, to get information about the various employers is really important,” said Rep. Sewell.

From food service to public safety to health care, jobseekers had an opportunity to connect with recruiters learning the top skills they’re looking for in a candidate.

“I’m looking for the happy-go-lucky person, I’m looking for the person who is ready to work right now, I’m looking for that person who is responsible, I’m looking for that person who carries themselves well,” said Wayne Youngblood with Chick-fil-A.

“A strong moral compass, we also want somebody that’s ready to serve the community, and also we want somebody that’s gonna come to the police department and be a leader,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department.

And recruiters say candidates should also do some interviewing.

“I would always come prepared with a couple of questions just so they know you’re interested, and that you have researched their company a little bit. I always like to ask what a typical day looks like, so you know what you’d be getting into and what your expectations might look like,” said Crawford Watson with Mainstreet Family Care.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend Tuesday’s job fair, employers want you to know they are looking to fill multiple jobs.

To view a complete list of employers who attended the job fair, click here: https://sewell.house.gov/.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.