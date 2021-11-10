LawCall
Gadsden home invasion, arrest

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police said they made an arrest in a home invasion that happened Tuesday night, November 9, 2021.

Investigators said at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Forrest Avenue for a home invasion.


The victim gave officers a description of the suspects and their vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and apprehended all the suspects after they attempted to flee.

All of the suspects were charged with Robbery 1st.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

