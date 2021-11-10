First Alert Weather Team releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last winter we observed accumulating snow on January 11, 2021 in Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Marion, and Winston counties. We also observed wintry precipitation and a blast of cold air between February 12th and 17th. During the 2020-2021 winter season, we observed the Fultondale tornado, which occurred on January 25th. Last winter, La Niña was in effect and this winter La Niña will be in effect as well. La Niña is a phenomenon when ocean temperatures are cooler than average over the equatorial Pacific. The La Nina is part of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation Index (or ENSO for short). This is a variable climatic pattern that can influence weather patterns over North America.

During a typical La Niña winter, Alabama often experiences warmer than average temperatures, and near or slightly below average precipitation. However, as we learned in winter 2020-2021, we can still experience significant cold snaps. Keep in mind, longer-range predictions often involve the broader picture of what’s to come, examining patterns.

Winter Weather Outlook 2021-2022 (WBRC)

Based on past years with similar variables and teleconnections, we’re forecasting the possibility of at least one winter weather threat this winter season. The odds are greatest in areas north of I-20/59 but decrease further south. We also predict the possibility of at least one severe weather threat this winter season. We have seen severe weather at least once during past La Niña winters.

Keep in mind, we’re currently entering our secondary peak severe weather season, which is late November and early December, so now is a great time to review severe weather safety.

Also, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts like NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and our First Alert Weather App. We will be the first to alert you of any sort of threat and days in advance.

