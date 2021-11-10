First Alert for another dry and warm afternoon Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Temperatures are starting out a little warmer this morning with most locations in the 40s. You’ll need a jacket to start out the day, but you probably won’t need it by this afternoon as we warm up into the 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover slowly moving out of our area. We will likely start out the day with some clouds, but we will likely become sunny during the late morning and early afternoon hours. More clouds could roll in by late afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll stay dry today with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outside. Plan for temperatures to cool into the 60s by 5-6 PM. A jacket will be needed this evening if you plan on being out.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. We will likely start Veterans Day off with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s. A small rain chance can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning, but the bulk of the rain will likely move into northwest Alabama after 8 AM. Rain will become likely for Central Alabama between 8 AM - 4 PM. If you are planning on attending the Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM, plan for the chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain with some lightning. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s tomorrow ahead of the cold front with southwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15-20 mph. Rain should move out by late Thursday evening with most of us drying out Thursday night. Rainfall totals are expected to add up around 0.25″-0.5″. Temperatures will likely cool into the 60s Thursday afternoon and evening as winds shift from the southwest to the west. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab a rain jacket and umbrella with you tomorrow morning.

Slightly Cooler Friday: We should see decreasing clouds and a mostly sunny sky on Friday. Temperatures will trend a little bit cooler with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s. It should be a beautiful afternoon, but you’ll likely need a jacket during the day. If you have any outdoor plans for Friday evening, you might want to grab a coat. Temperatures will likely drop into the 50s by 6 PM. We could end up in the 40s after 10 PM.

Turning Colder Saturday: Another surge of cold air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday. We will likely end up 10-15 degrees below average for the middle of November. Saturday morning will end up chilly with most of us in the upper 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with a few clouds around. Highs only climbing into the mid 50s. You’ll need the coat if you plan on being outdoors Saturday afternoon. Sunshine should help warm you up though.

Potential Freeze Sunday Morning: The latest models are hinting that Sunday morning could be the coldest morning of the weekend. Temperatures are now forecast to drop into the low to mid 30s for most of Central Alabama. I would prepare for freezing temperatures Sunday. Make sure you protect and cover up your plants. Bring your pets inside too! Sunday afternoon will give way to a partly cloudy sky with highs remaining well below average in the upper 50s.

Next Week: Next week’s forecast is likely going to change. The GFS model shows a nice warm-up with temperatures climbing into the 70s. The European model is the opposite showing us cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. I’ve split the difference between the two models and have us in the 60s next week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the 30s and gradually warm into the 40s. Our next rain chance may not occur until next Thursday on November 18th.

