Cullman County officials break ground on Hanceville Elementary expansion

On Thursday, officials with the Cullman Commission on Education, Hanceville City, Cullman...
On Thursday, officials with the Cullman Commission on Education, Hanceville City, Cullman County and state lawmakers broke ground for an expansion to Hanceville Elementary School.(Cullman County Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, officials with the Cullman Commission on Education, Hanceville City, Cullman County and state lawmakers broke ground for an expansion to Hanceville Elementary School.

The $7 million project is being funded through a state bond issue. As part of the expansion, the school will get 16 new classrooms, an office space, and a second lunchroom.

“Students begin eating lunch as early as 10:00 am. The lunchroom, along with the 16 new classrooms is a big need in the growing Hanceville community. We are excited to make this happen,” said Cullman County School Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette.

Officials are hoping to have this project finished by January of 2023.

