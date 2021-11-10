Cullman Co. judge sentences convicted child rapist to 119 years in prison

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announced Wade Allen Waldrop was sentenced to a maximum of 119 years in prison by Circuit Judge Martha Williams as a result of his convictions on Rape 1st Degree and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age.

“I would like to thank the minor victim and her grandmother for the courage they showed in coming forward and testifying in this case,” said District Attorney Blaylock. “It is only fitting that Waldrop will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the crimes he committed because the trauma of rape and sexual abuse is a lifelong burden for victims – especially children. Waldrop was sentenced to the max of 119 years, and he will never have the opportunity to harm any more children.”

Waldrop was convicted in September 2021.

At the sentencing hearing held on November 9, 2021, the court heard testimony from people on behalf of the victims.

In a letter read to the court, one minor victim disclosed that Waldrop, during the investigation, had parked a vehicle that was carrying some of the minor victims on railroad tracks as a train was coming. The victim stated that Waldrop told them that they were all going to die that day.

After the request of the District Attorney’s Office, Judge Williams sentenced Waldrop to 99 years on Rape 1st Degree and 20 years on Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age. As the sentences will run consecutively, Waldrop’s sentences total 119 years.

Due to the nature of the convictions, Waldrop is not eligible for probation, parole, or good-time credit.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline, and Tracey Smith, Pre-Trial Coordinator, of the District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Investigator Ryan Hogeland of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Brook’s Place – Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.