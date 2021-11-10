Couple working as caregivers in Hoover arrested

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people working as caregivers in Hoover are in jail.

At the end of October, a Hoover resident came forward to report some property and cash had been stolen from the home. The victim had been using a caregiving service to help around the home.

Authorities determined some of the property had been pawned at several stores.

Two caregivers were arrested Tuesday in Hoover. (Hoover PD)

Donterra Shapree Jones, 30, of Birmingham is charged with first-degree theft of property in Shelby County and two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property in Jefferson County.

Jeffery Wayne Keeth, 27, of Birmingham is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property in Jefferson County.

Jones and Keeth were arrested Tuesday.

