Couple working as caregivers in Hoover arrested
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people working as caregivers in Hoover are in jail.
At the end of October, a Hoover resident came forward to report some property and cash had been stolen from the home. The victim had been using a caregiving service to help around the home.
Authorities determined some of the property had been pawned at several stores.
Donterra Shapree Jones, 30, of Birmingham is charged with first-degree theft of property in Shelby County and two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property in Jefferson County.
Jeffery Wayne Keeth, 27, of Birmingham is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property in Jefferson County.
Jones and Keeth were arrested Tuesday.
