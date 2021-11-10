LawCall
Child taken to hospital following shooting in Birmingham

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting involving a child.

It happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 44th Place North.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Capt. Bryan Harrell confirmed a child was taken to a hospital. No word on injuries.


We are working to get more information.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were shot on November 1, 2021 in Birmingham. Officers are also working to solve that case.

