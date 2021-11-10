Blood donations needed for weeks across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although blood donations are seeing an uptick in Alabama, state hospitals said they are still in a critical need for blood. Blood donations are going to be needed not just for this week, but weeks to come. It takes days for blood to get processed, and in some cases, donations are sent to where it’s most needed, which may not even mean in Alabama.

LifeSouth is the major supplier for hospitals in Alabama and hosts blood drives daily. The Alabama Hospital Association said LifeSouth has less than a two-day supply on their shelves. While the American Red Cross said they are not seeing an increase in donations so far, they are seeing more organizations willing to host blood drives. “We have definitely seen a large increase in the number of individuals asking to host blood drives,” Cindy Peek with LifeSouth said.

Earlier this week, UAB was down to about 20 units of blood, but they are up to about 58. Normally they want to have 150 units available. “The whole nation is dry. So, we are having to share the blood with everybody else. Whoever needs the most are getting most of the units,” Dr. Marisa Marques, Blood Bank Director at UAB said.

UAB works with the American Red Cross and a central regulator that determines where blood units go. That is not true with LifeSouth. Those donations stay local. “We can guarantee your blood will be going to UAB, Children’s of Alabama, the VA Medical, DCH or RMC,” Peek said.

UAB officials said they have not had 100 units since the beginning of October. This week several surgeries are still being delayed. “That is very unfortunate but anybody going into surgery runs the risk of having to be transfused more than expected once they are on the table,” Dr. Marques said.

If you want to help, you can go to the American Red Cross and LifeSouth websites and schedule a blood donation. The websites will also show you where there are blood drives. Both organizations say don’t get frustrated if you can’t make an appointment right away. There is going to be a need for blood and this cannot be fixed with a surge of blood donations.

