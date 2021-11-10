LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Promise receives big donation to help expand program

By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Promise received quite a big donation to help expand its program.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the Bloomberg Philanthropies is donating $1.8 million to Birmingham Promise, which is a program designed to help Birmingham high school seniors land internships and apprenticeships with various businesses. The Bloomberg Philanthropies is giving the city money to help students who may have been hurt by the pandemic in their learning skills and education.

Woodfin said the donation is the ultimate validation of support for the Birmingham Promise works and calls this large donation “a gamechanger.”

What this means is, with almost $2 million dollars, there will be more opportunities for Birmingham students to land internships, be exposed to job skills, and hopefully land high paying jobs.

A popular part of the program helps pay for college for Birmingham city school students, but this grant helps get them ready for the work force with hands on experience in a field of their choice with an apprenticeship or internship.

“I think it helps us enhance and expand and deepen our support for the next generation who is full of talent,” Woodfin said.

The head of Birmingham City Schools expects a big impact for high school seniors in the program.

“This opens up opportunities for students to dream. This opens up opportunities to see they are able to obtain goals. This opens up opportunity for students to have confidence in their ability to go into any type of corporate environment, stand on their own, and be successful,” Mark Sullivan, Birmingham School Superintendent said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies gave out $25 million dollars to cities and states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Representative Terri Sewell hosted the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair at the Bessemer Civic...
Jobseekers had plenty of options at the 10th Annual Congressional Job Fair
A local mom and her kids are sharing their experience with participating in Pfizer’s vaccine...
Alabama mom and her kids share their experience with Pfizer’s vaccine trial
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Accident near Buttermilk Road in Tuscaloosa
Wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-20/59