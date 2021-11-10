Birmingham Promise receives big donation to help expand program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Promise received quite a big donation to help expand its program.

On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that the Bloomberg Philanthropies is donating $1.8 million to Birmingham Promise, which is a program designed to help Birmingham high school seniors land internships and apprenticeships with various businesses. The Bloomberg Philanthropies is giving the city money to help students who may have been hurt by the pandemic in their learning skills and education.

Woodfin said the donation is the ultimate validation of support for the Birmingham Promise works and calls this large donation “a gamechanger.”

What this means is, with almost $2 million dollars, there will be more opportunities for Birmingham students to land internships, be exposed to job skills, and hopefully land high paying jobs.

A popular part of the program helps pay for college for Birmingham city school students, but this grant helps get them ready for the work force with hands on experience in a field of their choice with an apprenticeship or internship.

“I think it helps us enhance and expand and deepen our support for the next generation who is full of talent,” Woodfin said.

The head of Birmingham City Schools expects a big impact for high school seniors in the program.

“This opens up opportunities for students to dream. This opens up opportunities to see they are able to obtain goals. This opens up opportunity for students to have confidence in their ability to go into any type of corporate environment, stand on their own, and be successful,” Mark Sullivan, Birmingham School Superintendent said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies gave out $25 million dollars to cities and states.

