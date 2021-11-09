LawCall
Woman talks about the scary moments during Jacksonville apartment fire

By Bria Chatman and WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC spoke with a resident about the scary moments as a fire ripped through her building at Pheasant Run apartments. Two people were injured and seven families are searching for a temporary home because of the fire.

Daphanie Brooks has lived at the Pheasant Run complex for 10 years and in a matter of minutes she lost everything during yesterday’s fire. Brooks credits her neighbor for saving her and her son’s life.

He was the one who knocked on their door a little before 4 a.m.

“I ran to the door and was like who is it. Nobody answered. When I opened the door it was just like big black clouds of smoke coming in the door. It scared me,” said Brooks. “I went to close the door. I called for my son. He was behind me and I closed the door. My neighbor pushed the door and said you got to come out and we gotta go down.”

Brooks says once they made it down the steps they started knocking on the doors and windows of their neighbors to get them out. Many of them leaving their homes with only the clothes they were wearing.

“In gowns. No shoes. No clothes just trying to get out. It was so scary. We literally came down the stairs and the stairs were on fire. By the time we made it right there in the parking lot, the stairs collapsed,” said Brooks.

Brooks is grateful to still be here.

She says the management at the apartment complex has already given out keys to new apartments.

“They gave us our keys and were like this is your apartment. You can start moving in when you want to. We were like we don’t have anything to move in. It’s just us. Everything. Every graduation picture. Every photo. Every business degree. Every pot. Every pan. Everything is gone,” said Brooks.

There are ways to donate to those who have been displaced on our WBRC App. The link to our app is below.

