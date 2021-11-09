Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A family is devastated after their two small dogs were attacked and killed by a German Shepherd while out on a walk. It happened around sunset Monday near Huntsboro Lane and 18th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

Holly Brown and her family owned the dogs. Everywhere you look around their home, there are reminders. A box of toys their 5-year-old Maltese ‘Scooter’ and their Yorkshire Terrier ‘Scout’ played with sits in the living room. Ramps that helped the dogs on and off the furniture can be seen throughout the home.

“You know you don’t think about it but it’s a long way when you’re only this tall,” Brown explained.

There’s even a custom built addition to the deck, which allowed the six pound dogs to easily enjoy their fenced in yard.

“There’s a ramp outside from the deck down to the grass,” Brown pointed out.

Now, the dogs the family considered their babies are gone. It’s a reality that’s difficult for them to believe. Brown says her sister Heather took the dogs on their normal afternoon walk Monday, when tragedy struck.

“It was just like this dog came out of nowhere and it came from behind the house so there was no warning,” she explained.

Brown told us a neighbor’s German Shepherd ran across the street and attacked and killed both dogs in an instant.

“My sister did everything she could to stop it but you know when you’re one person trying to save two little dogs against a German Shepherd there’s not much you can do,” Brown said.

The owners of the German Shepherd told us they feel horrible. They said they’ve had their dog two years and have never seen it be violent. Their 14-year-old daughter was outside with the dog when it got loose.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control labeled the German Shepherd potentially dangerous after the attack, per city code, and imposed conditions as far as confinement and restraint of the dog. They sent a statement that reads in part, “This is a tragic incident, and Animal Care and Control (CRACC) and police department staff would like to extend our sympathies to the family for the loss of their beloved pets. CRACC has declared the German shepherd to be potentially dangerous under City Code and has imposed conditions including confinement and restraint of the dog. Further investigation is being conducted. The City will proceed in accordance with law to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community. We strongly encourage all residents to know their legal responsibilities for their animals. These responsibilities include proper training, restraint, and supervision, among others.”

The owners of the German Shepherd said they plan to surrender their pet Tuesday, to be put down.

While it’s a relief to the Brown’s to know the dog will no longer be in the neighborhood, they know nothing can bring Scooter and Scout back.

“It’s hard when you feel so helpless because you can’t bring them back, it doesn’t matter what you do. You know they’re gone and these were your family members,” Brown said.

