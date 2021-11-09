Tuscaloosa man donates sensory bags to celebrate his 30th birthday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man used his 30th birthday to help others.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said Sam Dowling raised funds to donate Carter Kits to first responders to celebrate his 30th birthday.
Carter Kits are a part of the Autism Society’s safety initiative program. The Carter Kits, or sensory bags, contain items that can help people who have autism.
Happy birthday, Sam.
