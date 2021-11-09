LawCall
Sideline Week 12 Schedule

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Playoffs - Second Round

Game of the Week: J.O. at Mountain Brook

Linden at Maplesville

BB Comer at Isabella

Oak Mountain at Thompson

Cleveland at Midfield

Leeds at Pleasant Grove

Gordo at Oneonta

Sulligent at Southeastern

Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville

Gardendale at Homewood

Ramsay at Center Point

Hewitt at Hoover

Oakman at Saks

Parker at Alexandria

Winterboro at Pickens County

Oxford at Pinson Valley

