Sideline Week 12 Schedule
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Playoffs - Second Round
Game of the Week: J.O. at Mountain Brook
Linden at Maplesville
BB Comer at Isabella
Oak Mountain at Thompson
Cleveland at Midfield
Leeds at Pleasant Grove
Gordo at Oneonta
Sulligent at Southeastern
Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville
Gardendale at Homewood
Ramsay at Center Point
Hewitt at Hoover
Oakman at Saks
Parker at Alexandria
Winterboro at Pickens County
Oxford at Pinson Valley
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.