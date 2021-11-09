LawCall
Missing UA student’s body found

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a missing University of Alabama student was found Tuesday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa’s Fire Chief confirmed before 5:00 p.m. that Garrett Walker’s body was recovered from the Black Warrior River.

Garrett Walker was reported missing Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The body has been positively identified as Walker. His family members are on site and have been notified. Tuscaloosa Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Dr. Stuart R. Bell, president of The University of Alabama released a statement:

Our University of Alabama community is heartbroken by the loss of our student, Garrett Walker. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, friends and loved ones as we mourn his passing. The UA counseling center is available for those affected by the mournful news of his passing.

Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving a bar in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1:00 Sunday morning. His parents reported him missing after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk later that day. Officers recovered a piece of Walker’s clothing from the River. That is where Tuscaloosa police and firefighters focused their search with boats, at least one drone and a lot of manpower.

The search for Walker included about 10 or so first responders, half a dozen vehicles and several of his loved ones, including his parents. First responders were on a dock with a search boat in the water as early as 7:00 Monday morning.

Walker’s family is from Mt. Airy, Maryland.

A prayer circle formed Tuesday evening as friends and family grieved their loved one.

Search for missing student
Search for missing student(WBRC)
Search for missing student
Search for missing student(WBRC)

