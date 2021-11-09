Man from Moody killed in crash near Leeds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Moody died in a single-vehicle crash November 8 near Leeds.

The victim has been identified as William S. Ramsey. He was 53.

Ramsey was killed when the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving left the road and hit an embankment. Ramsey, who was not using his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 20 westbound near the 141 mile marker.

ALEA Troopers are searching for a white Nissan Frontier, which may have been involved in an incident that contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or crash should contact Troopers at 256-435-3521.

