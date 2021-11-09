LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man, 54, dies after crash in Pratt City community

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Angelo Anthony Russo, Jr.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Angelo Anthony Russo, Jr.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 54-year-old man died in a crash November 5 in Birmingham’s Pratt City community.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Angelo Anthony Russo, Jr.

The accident happened on Avenue W at 6th Place around 5:34 p.m.

divi discount
map embed

Russo died at UAB Hospital shortly after the accident.

Authorities say Russo was the driver and only person in a silver 1999 GMC Sierra pickup traveling west on Avenue W approaching the 6th Place intersection. His vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of Avenue W and 6th Place.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
Woman charged in stabbing death of man she was in relationship with
Police investigating after double homicide in Hale County; Two 16 year olds arrested for capital murder
Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

Latest News

William S. Ramsey was killed when the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving left the road and...
Man from Moody killed in crash near Leeds
This is the second time Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has complained to the...
Alabama Supreme Court to consider higher maximum bail for murder cases
Hatching Hope disaster recovery kits for displaced families
Disaster relief organization Hatching Hope needs your help as temperatures drop
Employment issues in East Alabama