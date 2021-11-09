Man, 54, dies after crash in Pratt City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 54-year-old man died in a crash November 5 in Birmingham’s Pratt City community.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Angelo Anthony Russo, Jr.

The accident happened on Avenue W at 6th Place around 5:34 p.m.

Russo died at UAB Hospital shortly after the accident.

Authorities say Russo was the driver and only person in a silver 1999 GMC Sierra pickup traveling west on Avenue W approaching the 6th Place intersection. His vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of Avenue W and 6th Place.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

