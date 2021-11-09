Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple suspects involved in last month’s Somerville Church vandalism incident have been linked to a high-speed chase in Prattville Tuesday morning.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, around 8 a.m. troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near mile marker 219, close to Jemison in Chilton County. The vehicle refused to stop and the pursuit continued south for nearly 40 miles until it reached the Prattville city limits where the driver struck several vehicles.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, some of those juveniles involved in the chase were reported as runaways in Morgan County on Nov. 9. Authorities tell WAFF 48 the teens reported as runaways are a 14-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female.

The juveniles first hit ALEA’s radar because a stolen debit card was used at a gas station in Warrior. ALEA then contacted Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to ask about any runaway reports and that connected the dots for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no further details at this time. WAFF 48 will update this story both on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.