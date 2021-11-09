Hospitals in Alabama facing dangerously low blood supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB Hospital spoke Monday about what they’re calling a dire situation in central Alabama as there is currently a dangerously low blood supply available across the country.

According to UAB, they rarely - if ever - have seen a supply of blood this low.

UAB Medicine, LifeSouth, and the American Red Cross are encouraging donations at this time.

If you can, you’re asked to donate blood to either the Red Cross or LifeSouth.

For information on how to do that, click the links above. You can make an appointment to donate at your earliest convenience.

