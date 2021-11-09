Hired from Home virtual talent recruitment event Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Business Alliance and Innovate Birmingham are partnering up to host a virtual talent recruitment event.

The event will be held virtually from Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Fifteen companies will participate, including UAB, Motion Industries, PNC, and others.

For additional details and to register, you can click here.

