Hired from Home virtual talent recruitment event Wednesday

(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Business Alliance and Innovate Birmingham are partnering up to host a virtual talent recruitment event.

The event will be held virtually from Noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Fifteen companies will participate, including UAB, Motion Industries, PNC, and others.

For additional details and to register, you can click here.

