Governor Ivey visits Sylacauga for Veterans Memorial ribbon cutting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday will visit Sylacauga for the Veterans Memorial ribbon cutting.

The project, a way to honor veterans, represents an approximately $200,000 investment by the city of Sylacauga and its Parks and Recreation Department.

The ribbon cutting is at Veterans Memorial at Pinecrest Park.

