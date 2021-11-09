LawCall
Governor Ivey visits Sylacauga for Veterans Memorial ribbon cutting

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday will visit Sylacauga for the Veterans Memorial ribbon cutting.

The project, a way to honor veterans, represents an approximately $200,000 investment by the city of Sylacauga and its Parks and Recreation Department.

The ribbon cutting is at Veterans Memorial at Pinecrest Park.

