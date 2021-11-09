LawCall
Advertisement

Gadsden PD: 1-year-old girl dies after she was run over

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old girl.

Officers said on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., they responded to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for a report of child that had been run over by a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Mathis Street.

Officers said the one-year-old baby, Haislee Williams, had been run over by a vehicle driven by her father, Joshua Williams.


The incident is currently under investigation by Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators.

