Gadsden PD: 1-year-old girl dies after she was run over

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old girl.

Officers said on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., they responded to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for a report of child that had been run over by a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Mathis Street.

Officers said the one-year-old baby, Haislee Williams, had been run over by a vehicle driven by her father, Joshua Williams.

The incident is currently under investigation by Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators.

