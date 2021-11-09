First Alert for Warm Temperatures and Increasing Clouds Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! It is another cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunrise occurs this morning at 6:13 AM. We should warm up quickly this morning thanks to southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph and some sunshine. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. We are watching clouds to our west that will likely spread into our area this afternoon and evening. No rain is expected today, but we will likely see increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by noon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. We will likely end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky by 5 PM. Temperatures this evening won’t drop as fast as previous evenings. We will likely see temperatures cool into the upper 50s by 7 PM. A jacket will still be needed if you plan on being outside.

Dry and Warm Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow off with some cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures. Morning lows tomorrow will likely end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday will end up dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky at times. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid 70s. Winds are expected from the south at 5-10 mph. Average high for this time of the year is 67°F, so we will likely end up 5-8 degrees above average tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday. Cloud cover will increase Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will likely see rain move into our area during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance is up to 70%. Rainfall totals Thursday will likely end up around 0.25″- 0.5″. Severe weather is not expected with this system, but we could see some pockets of heavy rain and embedded thunder. Temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. Rain should taper off Thursday night with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 40s.

Turning Cooler Friday: Friday will end up slightly cooler as a cold front moves through our area. We will likely see decreasing cloud cover with temperatures warming up into the mid 60s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with temperatures cooling into the 50s by 6 PM. If you plan on attending any high school playoff games, dress warmly as temperatures will likely end up in the 40s and 50s with a mostly clear sky. It will likely end up colder as we head into Friday night into Saturday morning.

Chilly Weekend Morning Temperatures: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry and chilly. We could see temperatures dip into the 30s Saturday and Sunday morning. Parts of north Alabama could be near the freezing point. I would go ahead and protect/cover your plants and bring your pets inside over the weekend. Saturday will end up mostly sunny and dry, but it will end up chilly with highs only climbing into the mid 50s. Sunday afternoon could end up a little warmer with highs in the lower 60s. A weak disturbance could move through our area Sunday evening giving us increasing clouds and a small chance for an isolated shower Sunday night.

Next Week: Next week is looking mostly dry and cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Our next rain chance may not occur until Thursday, November 18th. The tropics also look quiet for the next five to seven days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th! Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

