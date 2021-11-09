LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Disaster relief organization Hatching Hope needs your help as temperatures drop

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures drop, we unfortunately begin to see an increase in house and apartment fires.

A local disaster relief organization needs your help collecting items for displaced families as we gear up for colder months ahead.

Within the last two weeks, Hatching Hope has delivered Disaster Recovery Kits to more than 15 families who lost everything in apartment fires.

Jessica Trahan with Hatching Hope said each kit includes the essentials.

“All of it is brand new. So, a brand-new air mattress, brand new set of sheets to go along with it, a blanket, a brand-new pillow, a toiletry kit,” she said. “We just started including a portable charger as well. Just things like that. Often times when people are displaced, they’re put in a vacant apartment where they’re sleeping on a couch, or they don’t have something. So this is something that they can call theirs.”

They’re in need of new twin size air mattresses leading up to their busy months.

You can also donate funds or volunteer. Click here to learn how you can help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
Jacksonville apartments
Two injured in apartment fire in Jacksonville
Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the...
JSU football coach John Grass resigns
Police investigating after double homicide in Hale County; Two 16 year olds arrested for capital murder

Latest News

Employment issues in East Alabama
Hatching Hope disaster recovery kits for displaced families
Hatching Hope disaster recovery kits for displaced families
Feeling the effects of inflation
Higher gas and food prices ahead of holidays
Jacksonville apartment fire updates
Resident talks about the scary moments during Jacksonville apartment fire