Disaster relief organization Hatching Hope needs your help as temperatures drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures drop, we unfortunately begin to see an increase in house and apartment fires.

A local disaster relief organization needs your help collecting items for displaced families as we gear up for colder months ahead.

Within the last two weeks, Hatching Hope has delivered Disaster Recovery Kits to more than 15 families who lost everything in apartment fires.

Jessica Trahan with Hatching Hope said each kit includes the essentials.

“All of it is brand new. So, a brand-new air mattress, brand new set of sheets to go along with it, a blanket, a brand-new pillow, a toiletry kit,” she said. “We just started including a portable charger as well. Just things like that. Often times when people are displaced, they’re put in a vacant apartment where they’re sleeping on a couch, or they don’t have something. So this is something that they can call theirs.”

They’re in need of new twin size air mattresses leading up to their busy months.

You can also donate funds or volunteer. Click here to learn how you can help.

