LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.

James Stemple is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.(Bibb Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the Bibb County Jail with no bond after authorities say he hit a DHR worker with his car.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said James Stemple is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Jackson says Stemple hit Tracey Eubanks and another DHR worker with a cane inside the DHR office.

Once in the parking lot, Stemple ran over her, and when police got to the scene he was backing up to try and run over her again, according to Jackson.

Officers fired shots at Stemple. Eubanks was life-flighted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham church protests, calls for pastor to step down
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
Woman charged in stabbing death of man she was in relationship with
Police investigating after double homicide in Hale County; Two 16 year olds arrested for capital murder
Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

Latest News

Sam Dowling donates Carter Kits to Tuscaloosa Co. first responders
Tuscaloosa man donates sensory bags to celebrate his 30th birthday
Birmingham Promise receives $1.8 million grant
Birmingham Promise receives $1.8 million grant
Governor Ivey visits Sylacauga for Veterans Memorial ribbon cutting
William S. Ramsey was killed when the 1990 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving left the road and...
Man from Moody killed in crash near Leeds