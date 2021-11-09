Crime Stoppers offers reward in 19 year old’s shooting death

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any person responsible for the death of Kristopher Darshawn Yow Jr. in Gadsden.

Investigators said Yow Jr. was killed on July 1, 2020, in the 1300 Block of Barksdale St. in Gadsden. Investigators said 19-year-old Yow was at a house on Barksdale St. when someone shot and struck Yow, killing him.

If you have any information regarding the murder, call Gadsden Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to speak with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

