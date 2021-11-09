COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hemphill Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Birmingham’s Hemphill Elementary School.

School leaders said dozens of parents have signed up already for their students at Hemphill Elementary School to be vaccinated on Wednesday, November 10, through Cahaba Medical Center.

The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Cahaba Medical agreed to make the Pfizer shots available following the approval of shots for ages 5 to 11.

Parents or guardians are required to complete consent forms, and they must be present when their child is vaccinated. Birmingham City Schools has asked parents to complete a survey on vaccines as the district prepares to offer shots to younger students throughout the school system.

