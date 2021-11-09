Birmingham Promise receives $1.8 million grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Promise representatives announced Tuesday that the program has been awarded a $1.8 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The grant will be distributed over three years to provide more work opportunities for high school students.

Birmingham Promise is an initiative that offers Birmingham City students a chance to gain paid work experience through internships and apprenticeships in four core industries: finance and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, energy and engineering, and digital technology. The goal of the program is to promote economic mobility by developing pathways to quality jobs and flourishing careers. Birmingham Promise has partnered with more than 80 local employers to date.

“We are so grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for investing in our program and more importantly for investing in our Birmingham students,” said Rachel Harmon, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “Working as apprentices and interns helps our students earn money, get career experience, and start building professional networks. These are benefits that last a lifetime.”

“The investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies is simply game changing for our community,” said Mayor Woodfin. “I have prioritized investing in young people from the very beginning. It is the ultimate validation of those efforts to have our local investments matched by a national organization such as Bloomberg Philanthropies. We look forward to leveraging this investment to enhance, expand and deepen our efforts to support our city’s next generation of talent.”

In addition to work opportunities, Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools who attend public colleges and universities in Alabama.

